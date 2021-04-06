Three Square Food Bank launches annual ‘Bag Childhood Hunger’ initiative

Three Square Food Bank continues its fight against childhood hunger with the return of its annual Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign.

Donations made through May 31 will have double the impact, thanks to generous matching sponsors Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation.

Childhood food insecurity significantly increased in Southern Nevada as a result of COVID-19. According to studies by Feeding America, one in five children were struggling with hunger prior to the pandemic. That number jumped significantly last spring, revealing a record high of one in three children who were food insecure.

Currently, one in four children is experiencing hunger.

The Bag Childhood Hunger campaign directly supports Three Square’s childhood nutrition efforts, ensuring that children receive wholesome and nutritious meals.

To make a donation to the Bag Childhood Hunger campaign or for more information about Three Square’s childhood nutrition programs, click here.