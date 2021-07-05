Three Square Food Bank expanding senior services in push to feed every hungry person over 60 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank says one in ten seniors in Nevada food insecure, and Nevada ranks among the top ten states in the nation for senior food insecurity.

They're trying to make a dent in those statistics in partnership with Feeding America and their sister food bank The Food Bank of Northern Nevada with an awareness blitz, and expansion of programs available to seniors beyond providing meals to vulnerable populations.

Three Square's new warehouse is specifically for senior services.

Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Jodi Tyson said the warehouse serves as a symbol to seniors that programs are targeted toward the over 60 age group, and that's important because many seniors will reject services if they believe they're taking it from someone else.

"There is targeted programming that is just for them so that they don't have to feel in any way they are taking away programming opportunities from other people," she said." That's what we hear the most from seniors."

Three Square has also expanded services beyond providing meals to people in need at the new warehouse.

People can call into a call center at the facility where volunteers will help the elderly get connected to federal aid programs like energy bill assistance, prescription drug cost lowering, medicaid availability, and food assistance.

Tyson said the new facility was necessary because of increase demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We already knew that we were working toward another building right when the pandemic happened," she said, "so this building really ended up being well timed. By the time it was done we were bursting at the seams at our other two warehouses."

Tyson said they need volunteers to come staff the phones, and they would love to see seniors volunteer their time as many people over 60 like to talk to their peers when asking for a hand up.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit their website, and any senior looking for assistance can reach the call center at (702)765-4030.