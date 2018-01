In an effort to appeal to corporate travelers and "leisure guests," the Westin Las Vegas has transformed into a non-gaming, non-smoking hotel, according to a press release from the company.

Rather than having a casino floor, the hotel now has an industrial-inspired restaurant called Jake & Eli. The menu centers around American bourbon, and features a mix of comfort food and cocktails.

Aside from the restaurant, the Westin also added four new meeting rooms and redesigned their lobby level. They also updated 826 guest rooms, their spa, and fitness studio.

Lezlie Young, General Manager of the Westin, said that the goal of the renovations was to "offer an alternative to the typical casino property while staying true to the Westin brand."

There are still a few renovations left, including the outdoor pool area. Those are expected to be finished in early 2018.