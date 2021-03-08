Switch Closet reopening at The Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Switch Closet at the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada will reopen after closing for a year due to COVID restrictions.

The Switch Closet will reopen on March 11 by appointment only and will be open every Thursday and Friday from 3-5 pm.

“We provide a comfortable and easily accessible way to access clothing and cosmetics to express oneself authentically through fashion,” says Vanessa Gotti, the Client Services and Advocacy Manager at The Center.

Although primarily to serve trans, genderqueer, gender nonconforming, and intersex community, the Switch Closet is open to all at no cost. It is supported by donations of brand-new or gently used articles of clothing and cosmetics.

The Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ individuals and underserved populations in Nevada for more than 25 years. It operates as a neighborhood resource for the valley's LGBTQ community, area residents, veterans, people with disabilities, and the transient homeless population.

For more information about the Switch Closet and donations, please contact vgotti@thecenterlv.org.

To schedule an appointment online, click here.