The STRAT Hotel to honor military with free SkyPod admission on Armed Forces Day

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod will show its support for active-duty military and veterans with complimentary access to its SkyPod tower in recognition of Military Appreciation Month in May and exclusively for Armed Forces Day on May 15.

Active military and veterans will be offered complimentary SkyPod access for the day. A valid military ID must be presented at the time of the visit to redeem the offer.

The SkyPod boasts iconic views of the Las Vegas Valley, thrill rides, bars and restaurants.

The STRAT always offers a 10% discounted rate on the lowest room rates available for military.

More information on The STRAT’s military room offer may be found here.

Free self-parking and valet will also be available.