The Source+ to support Nevada Homeless Alliance throughout April

The Source+, with three dispensaries in the Las Vegas Valley and Reno, will support local nonprofit organization, Nevada Homeless Alliance, throughout the month of April.

From April 1 through April 30, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-stores to directly support the Nevada Homeless Alliance. The Source+ will also accept direct donations for the organization at each of its dispensary locations.

The Nevada Homeless Alliance is dedicated to bringing people together to advance solutions to homelessness.

They accomplish this by partnering closely with federal, state, and local government, business, philanthropic, civic, faith-based organizations, people who are currently experiencing homelessness and those who have in the past.

The Source+ has prioritized giving back to its communities since its inception, resulting in cash donations of more than $50,000 and a food drive delivering more than 150,000 pounds of food donated to Three Square in 2017.

In 2020, The Source+ supported local partners by donating over $18,000 to local nonprofits, including the Ink Ribbon Foundation, Forgotten Not Gone, St. Baldrick’s, Opportunity Village, and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.