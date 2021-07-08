Watch
The Source+ to Support Mondays Dark

Throughout July, August and September
The Source NV
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Source is a marijuana dispensary that has four locations across the state.

They will support Vegas’ premier variety show for a cause, Mondays Dark , from Thursday, July 1 through Thursday, September 30.

Customers may round up purchases while shopping in-stores at The Source+’s four locations across the state to directly support Mondays Dark.

The Source+ will also accept direct donations from customers or the public.

Created by Cheryl Daro & Mark Shunock, Mondays Dark gathers an eclectic cast of guests, including musical acts and stars from Hollywood and The Strip, twice monthly for a variety show, with a mission to raise $10,000 in only 90 minutes.

Since its inception, Mondays Dark has partnered with over 130 local organizations, raised over 1 million dollars and every dollar has stayed here in Las Vegas to support organization.

