The Smith Center announces visual arts call for entries

To celebrate the joy of creativity in anticipation of its reopening, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts invites artists, arts enthusiasts and Smith Center fans to create and submit their art for a visual arts call for entries, with original artworks highlighting beloved memories of The Smith Center.

Community members can enter photos of their art pieces from April 6 to May 20, with any visual creative medium welcomed. The Smith Center will feature the top three pieces from each age category in its lobby, following the center’s reopening.

The winners will also attend a private reception with Myron Martin, The Smith Center’s president and CEO.

With no entry fee required, people must submit entries online, by uploading photos of their artwork and completing the application form, available here.

The Smith Center’s visual arts contest includes the following three age categories:

- Students ages 6 to 11 (parent permission required)

- Students ages 12 to 17 (parent permission required)

- Adults 18 and over

People can submit artworks that represent a special memory they have of The Smith Center, which might include inspiration such as: a family show they enjoyed, a world-class performer they experienced there, special events they attended there, the bustle of the center’s Grand Lobby, the center’s art deco architecture and more.

Entries will be judged on the artwork’s success in telling a story inspired by a passion for the arts, and/or celebrating the importance of The Smith Center in the community.

They will only accept one entry per individual. An artwork must be an individual piece, not created by a group. Each entry must be an original work by the submitting artist, and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.

Accepted mediums include a pencil or pen and ink sketch, mixed media, a painting, a drawing with markers, pastels or crayons, a 3D collage, a photograph, a sculpture or any other visual art medium.

Judges will include members of The Smith Center Art Committee, and friends of The Smith Center with professional experience in many artistic disciplines.

For any additional questions, community members can contact tscart@thesmithcenter.com.