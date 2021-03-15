The Shade Tree and Noah's Animal House receive $50K donation

The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible shelter designed to specifically meet the needs of women and children in crisis, and Noah’s Animal House (Noah’s), the partnering on-site full-service pet facility are pleased to announce $25,000 donations to each organization from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the city of Highland, Calif.

The donations are part of a recent $250,000 contribution from San Manuel to provide emergency support for eight different Las Vegas nonprofits.

The grant to The Shade Tree, which serves survivors of domestic violence, homelessness and human trafficking, will be used to support the myriad of programs offered at the shelter, including life skills and workforce readiness, designed to promote stability, dignity and self-reliance.

Noah’s, a 2019 Top Ten CNN Hero, was the first full-service pet facility in the country to partner with and be located next door to a shelter when it opened in 2007 on the campus of The Shade Tree to provide daily care, veterinary support and love for pets of shelter residents.

Noah’s Animal House is designed to remove the “no pets allowed” barrier found at many women’s shelters so that courageous survivors have the unconditional love of their pet by their side when they need them the most.

This latest round of donations from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of several initiatives supporting Southern Nevada, including a $9 million gift to UNLV’s hospitality and law schools and sponsorships of the Vegas Golden Knights and other Las Vegas venues.