The Rape Crisis Center receives grant from the B.E. A S.H.E.R.O Foundation

The Rape Crisis Center (RCC), a nonprofit that supports victims in the immediate aftermath and long-term recovery following sexual abuse, assault, and exploitation, announces a $5,000 grant from the B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation (SHERO).

The grant, part of the SHERO Affiliate Grant Program, was awarded to RCC during Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April) and will be used to support the RCC’s mission to offer hope, help and healing to those affected by sexual violence and exploitation.

According to Daniele Staple, the RCC has experienced steadily increasing demand for service, especially counseling services, leading up to and including these last months during the pandemic.

As an essential service provider, the RCC has continuously operated since the onset of COVID-19, adding telehealth services and additional health and safety protocols.

The B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation focuses on providing support to women under the age of 25 who have been abused, abandoned, neglected, and exploited.