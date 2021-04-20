The Rape Crisis Center bringing awareness for survivors on Denim Day

Denim Day, the annual, international event during which everyone is encouraged to wear denim to show support for sexual assault survivors, is April 28.

Denim Day commemorates a decision by the Supreme Court of Italy, which overturned a rape conviction because the victim was wearing tight jeans, and the panel concluded she must have assisted her attacker in taking them off, and therefore was consenting. The women of the Italian Parliament wore jeans into chambers the next day in solidarity with the young woman and to protest the pervasive culture of blaming victims, rather than holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

For the past decade, The Rape Crisis Center (RCC) has marked the occasion with its largest fundraiser of the year – a ticketed, inspirational event featuring a special survivor runway show highlighting our diversity of clients being supported by the RCC along their healing journey.

While there will not be an in-person event again this year due to COVID-19, the RCC is inviting everyone to participate in #DenimDay2021 and Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) by supporting the RCC as it continues to face increasing demand, especially for counseling services, in the following ways:

- Donate online here to support continued healing and hope for survivors across Southern Nevada

- Sponsor a Survivor - $500, this contribution can help support the services survivors may utilize, including individual counseling, support groups, transportation, hygiene items and clothing.

- Become a monthly contributor - There is now an option on the RCC website to become a recurring donor. Even a small monthly gift can make a big difference in supporting the organization’s work.

- Wear denim on April 28, take a photo, and tag @TheRapeCrisisCenterLV on Facebook and @thercclv on Instagram. #DenimDay2021 #RCCLV

- Use your voice – share RCC resource and empowerment information on your social media channels; let survivors in your circle know you are recognizing the month and ask how they would like you to support them.

According to Staple, the RCC delivered 47 percent more counseling hours in 2020 compared to the previous year and offers a variety of support groups and counseling options. In addition, the organization offers free prevention programs for parents, children, teenagers, caregivers, adults and organizations that serve children.

Be A Shero Foundation donated $5,000 and Siegal Cares donated $1,500 to the RCC in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.