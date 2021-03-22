The Public Education Foundation receives $1M donation for scholarships

The Public Education Foundation is proud to announce a partnership with Penn National Gaming, Inc. to create the Diversity Scholarship Program.

Since 1995, the Foundation has provided more than 6,500 students with approximately $19 million in college scholarships. In 2020, the Foundation awarded a record-breaking $2.8 million in scholarships to ensure students with financial needs can afford to attend college or vocational school, and we are on track to award a similar amount in 2021.

The donation from Penn National Gaming, Inc. is part of the company’s commitment to promoting equity in post-secondary education opportunities by providing $1 million in funds for dependents of their team members who have financial needs.

In Southern Nevada, Penn National Gaming, Inc. operates Tropicana Las Vegas and The M Resort.

Penn National’s Diversity Committee worked with the Foundation to create the Diversity Scholarship Program.

The scholarship program will offer both two-year and four-year scholarships, with annual awards valued between $2,500 and $10,000, to selected dependents of Penn National Gaming, Inc. team members through a competitive application process.

This philanthropic scholarship program will be funded by Penn National Gaming, Inc., but will be entirely managed and administered by the Foundation. Applications will be selected based on a number of criteria, primary among them financial need, academic performance, and extra-curricular achievements.

The online application form is open for eligible students to apply between now through April 24.

For more details about these scholarships and the application process, click here.