Visitor to Orleans hotel-casino wins $85K
A local's most recent visit to The Orleans was definitely a memorable one. Rosemaire won more than $85,000 Friday playing Pai Gow Poker.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:05:20-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local's most recent visit to The Orleans hotel-casino was definitely a memorable one.
Rosemaire won more than $85,000 Friday playing Pai Gow Poker.
The property says she's been a regular visitor to the casino since 2016.
SIMILAR STORIES
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.