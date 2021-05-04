The Nevada Department of Education awards schools first-ever Purple Star

As the Month of the Military Child came to a close last week, the Nevada Department of Education (NDE or Department) presented two schools with the Purple Star School Award.

Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy and Ernest A. Becker, Sr. Middle School in the Clark County School District have the honor of being the first-ever designated Purple Star Schools in Nevada. Both schools have shown a commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of military-connected students.

The Nevada Purple Star School Award is a designation provided to military-friendly schools that display a major commitment to serving military-connected students and families. The Purple Star certification lets military-connected families know that a school is dedicated to helping their child gain the educational skills necessary to graduate with the tools they need to build a home, a life, and a future.

The certification signals a school supports the social and emotional wellbeing of military kids adjusting to new school settings as well as the absence of a parent during deployment.

Becker Middle School and Gibson Leadership Academy will also be featured on the Department’s Purple Star School webpage.

For more information on the Purple Star School Award Program please reach out to KellyLynn Charles at kcharles@doe.nv.gov (702-668-4330) or Martha Warachowski at mwarachowski@doe.nv.gov (702-668-4318).