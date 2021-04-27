The Neon Museum to highlight Chinese history in Las Vegas

The Neon Museum welcomes Dr. Sue Fawn Chung, a highly accomplished writer, historian, and retired professor from UNLV, as its 2021 Scholar in Residence (SIR).

To kick off its 8th Annual Scholar in Residence program, The Neon Museum will host a lecture on May 26 at 7 p.m. with Chung on “Sinology and Sin City: A Brief History of the Chinese in Las Vegas” via Zoom.

At a time when our country is seeing increased violence against Asian Americans, Chung seeks to build bridges and further Sinology, the study of things Chinese. Her lecture will discuss the history of the Chinese in Las Vegas and their influence on the development of Sin City. Highlights include:

- Migration of Chinese laborers to a young railroad town, Las Vegas

- Growth of Chinese restaurants and entertainment on the Strip

- Prominent Chinese Las Vegans including Wing and Lilly Fong, owner of Fong’s Garden and the first Chinese American public-school teacher, respectively

- Growth of the Chinese American population in Las Vegas

