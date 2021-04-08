The Mob Museum hosting 'Operation Summer Camp' this summer

The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, will host “Operation Summer Camp,” a virtual summer camp offered in June and July.

This series features hands-on and immersive activities exploring the work of police officers, crime scene investigators, forensic scientists and historians for youth ages 10 to 15.

Campers can join other participants from around the country for an interactive, live-instruction virtual camp atmosphere.“Operation Summer Camp” is a live, Museum educator-directed virtual program offered as daily, three-hour Zoom sessions plus additional activities to be completed at the campers’ leisure, providing a total of 20 hours’ worth of activities per week.

Campers’ days will include icebreaker activities, small-group sessions, videos, light physical activity, experiments, special guest experts as well as self-motivated activities designed to be completed throughout the week.

Five camps targeting different age groups will be available.

All campers will also be invited to join the program capstone event, “Summer Camp Family Night,” which takes place on the final day of camp each week on Friday at 5 p.m. PDT.

During this activity, campers and their families participate in a camp-exclusive activity and trivia game. Each week, winners of Family Night will be awarded a family-four pack of tickets to visit The Mob Museum.In addition, The Mob Museum’s “Operation Summer Camp” can assist children from Girl Scouts of the USA and Boy Scouts of America in earning certain merit badges. Badges are not included.

The cost for “Operation Summer Camp” is $150 per camper or $125 for Museum Members.

For those purchasing multiple camp registrations, a 15 percent discount will be applied to the second or multiple registration(s). Cost includes a prepared kit with activities and materials needed to complete summer camp projects.

In the kits for campers in Investigation and Forensic Science, a few items in the kits include a pocket microscope, hand lens, instructions for making fake blood, materials needed to record and dust for fingerprints and much more.

Campers in Discover History will have a pocket journal, neon chalk marker, hand lens, craft supplies and more. Kits can be picked up directly at The Mob Museum or mailed directly to campers anywhere in the U.S.

To become a member and to take advantage of membership pricing for Summer Camp, check out their website.

For more information or to register for Operation Summer Camp, click here.