The Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE receives $25K donation from Cox Communications

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a vehicle for corporate and philanthropic partners to support innovative programs that improve quality of life for all Las Vegas residents with a special focus on vulnerable populations, recently received a $25,000 donation from Cox Communications to fund the Cox Innovation Lab at Strong Future Technology Training Center in West Las Vegas on the campus of the Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave.

The Lab, which is outfitted with state of the art computers and software, is designed to help prepare teens and young adults for employment opportunities, ensuring they are well prepared to enter the workforce.

“Public-private partnerships are the very foundation of The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, city of Las Vegas. “This generous gift from Cox Communications will be transformational for many young people, better preparing them for the workforce, setting them up for success and ultimately, helping to ensure a better quality of life. It’s truly a gift that will keep on giving.”

The Lab opened with a brief, socially distanced ribbon-cutting on Feb. 9 that coincided with Safer Internet Day.

Part of a larger planned training center on the campus of the Historic Westside School, it joins a network of Cox Innovation Labs and Cox Technology Centers in Southern Nevada, including Cox Innovation Labs at eight Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada and Cox Technology Centers at The Shade Tree, The Salvation Army, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada and Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA.