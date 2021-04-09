The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE receives $10K donation

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a vehicle for corporate and philanthropic partners to support innovative programs that improve quality of life for all Las Vegas residents with a special focus on vulnerable populations, announces it has received a donation of $10,000 from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The donation funded new scoreboards at Doolittle Field, 805 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106.

The scoreboards will be turned on for the first time in a “flip-the-switch” ceremony led by Las Vegas city Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, who will be joined by others from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Bolden Area Command, including Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, who will throw the first pitch on opening day, April 10 at 10 a.m.