The LGBTQ Center re-opening for in-person services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada is opening up to safely offer in-person support groups and services.

Some groups will continue to meet via Zoom.

The Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ individuals and underserved populations in Nevada for more than 25 years.

It operates as a neighborhood resource for the valley's LGBTQ community, area residents, veterans, people with disabilities, and the transient homeless population.

Olas LV is a social LGBT Latin Collective that meets on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

Bi-weekly meetings started for Black Queer Men of Las Vegas, BQMLV, a support group whose focus is to address unique issues of Black queer men (Gay/Bi/Trans/Questioning) in America through educational, social, and political mobilization.

Full Spectrum is a weekly topic-driven discussion group via Zoom for anyone 35+ age. They cover a wide range of interests, from religion, positive affirmations to dating challenges.

The group moderator is Jim Petzing, a longtime Center volunteer and advocate and the group starts May 4.

The Switch Closet is now open by appointment only and is open every Thursday and Friday from 3-5 p.m. The free service is a comfortable and easily accessible way to access clothing and cosmetics to express oneself authentically through fashion.

The Center will participate in National LGBT Health Awareness Week on March 22-26 with a health-related agency offering free information in the lobby each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

The Dine Thru will be on March 25 and is a monthly event where a local restaurant provides one free meal to registrants.

Support group FLUX will sponsor its Las Vegas White & Silver event at The Center on March 28 to kick-off off Trans Day of Visibility.

The Center is located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.