Las Vegas valley welcomes new Star Trek fan group

For over 23 years the Star Trek franchise has been a regular part of Las Vegas history, through attractions, fandom bars, and social groups.

In November 2020, Star Trek the Fleet, an international Star Trek charity and fandom group, launched their 6th ship, the USS Windrunner in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s vision of infinite diversity in infinite combinations (IDIC), the USS Windrunner officers and crew embody the inclusionary future of Star Trek. The ship is Captained by David Seven McClenton, who is passionate about agriculture and environmental issues. Their First Officer, Alethea Martin, is one of the first Transgender senior officer in the Fleet.

The ship has over 100 members who cross every race, gender, sexual preference, political affiliation, veteran status, and disability divide.

“The Fleet is all about fun,” stated Hunter Cain, former Clark County Commission candidate and USS Windrunner’s 2nd officer, “but it is also about giving back to the community.”

Wearing the trade mark Star Trek uniform, the members have been seen aiding in food drives at multiple locations, hosting family friendly events, promoting & supporting local businesses, and even planting trees at Mount Charleston.

“We are just getting started,” said Captain McClenton during the group's end of month meeting. He continued, “Before years end, we have 28 community service projects planned, nearly a dozen cultural events on the agenda, and a whole lot of “Away Missions” (a Star Trek term meaning community outreach visits). We plan to show our community that we are here to serve.”

The USS Windrunner will be featured at the 2021 Star Trek Convention, here in Las Vegas in August this year.

Rather you are a hard-core Trekkie or just looking to find a unique way to give back to the community, the USS Windrunner is ready to welcome you onboard.

You can find more information about the group by searching USS Windrunner on Facebook or emailing USSWindrunner@gmail.com.