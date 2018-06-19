The Garden Foundation is now open

The Garden Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Taylor Gardner to enhance the quality of life of adults with disabilities, is now open. Located at 7485 West Azure Drive, Suite 130, in Las Vegas, The Garden Foundation seeks to fill a void for special-needs adults who may struggle to find activities, educational programs and other services suited to their abilities. Clients at The Garden Foundation receive services designed to accommodate their unique interests, skills and goals. Programs help build self-confidence, assist clients in achieving developmental milestones and ultimately empower them to live fulfilling lives.

Currently, The Garden Foundation offers the following services:

Day Programs, held Monday–Friday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., allow clients to participate in a variety of activities centered on art, music, movement, community outings, life skills, dance, therapy and community service.

Family Concierge helps families of adults with disabilities make the transition from the school system to adulthood — a process that can otherwise be challenging. This service offers guidance on accessing funding resources, identifying appropriate programs and connecting with experts who can develop an action plan to meet the family’s needs.

Community Internships at The Garden Foundation are unmatched by any other program in Las Vegas. Rather than simply offering job placement in industries deemed “appropriate” for individuals with special needs, the foundation meets with each client to find out what their interests are. Partnering with area businesses of all varieties, The Garden Foundation’s internship program provides clients firsthand experience in the industry of their choice, while enabling them to develop skills, forge relationships and build confidence.

For more information about The Garden Foundation, call (702) 488-7566, visit www.TheGardenFoundationLV.org, or follow it on Facebook or Instagram.