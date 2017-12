Grape Expectations, the Nevada School of Winemaking, opened up the first winery in the Las Vegas valley on December 8.

Naturally called Vegas Valley Winery, the family-owned facility has experienced winemakers and sommeliers to help guests as they try wines bottled locally in Clark County.

It used to be illegal in the state of Nevada to run a winery in counties with a population over 100,000 people. But the law changed in 2015, allowing Vegas Valley Winery to open for business.

Winemaker and General Manager Mike Schoenbaechler says that while many of their grapes come from Oregon and California, a significant amount of fruit is grown locally in Amargosa Valley and Dyer.

"We want to grow the industry from the ground up in Nevada," said Schoenbaechler.

Vegas Valley Winery plans on hosting Grand Opening festivities sometime in January 2018.