The Center looking for vendors for its pop up flea market

Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 02, 2021
A pop-up flea market will happen at The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada on April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Center is located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

The Center is calling for community sale and retail vendors who would like to reserve spaces to sell their wares and merchandise at the event.

Community Sale spaces and Retail Vendor spaces are $50 and can be secured by emailing jmccoy@thecenterlv.org.

The event sponsors include Lee Ruggerio, Arnee Dodd with Keller Williams Realty Southwest and the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, and Las Vegas Mannequins.

