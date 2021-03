LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Read Across America Day is often linked to the late children's author Dr. Seuss.

And Tuesday, kids at one valley school will get a special visitor.

The "Cat in the Hat" will welcome students back to Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy.

This is the first time many of the students will learn in a classroom setting this year.

Staff says they are paying tribute to the author who has a legacy of getting students excited to read.