The Bell Breakdown for your April 2 weekend

The long-awaited action flick you can catch now as well as a drama that doesn't horse around.

Film critic Josh Bell takes you through his top two picks in this week's Bell Breakdown.

The biggest movie this week in more ways than one is "Godzilla vs. Kong," now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. The movie features iconic cinematic monsters Godzilla and King Kong engaging in an epic battle! What more could you ask for from a big-budget spectacle? Well, you might want a coherent plot or interesting characters, but you won't get that in this latest installment in the Warner Bros. MonsterVerse, following their previous Godzilla and King Kong movies. Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry are among the human stars, but nothing they do matters. Even if the narrative is just filler, director Adam Wingard still delivers plenty of fun monster-fighting action with impressive visual effects, making the movie worthwhile for fans of the larger-than-life title characters. That's "Godzilla vs. Kong," now in theaters and on HBO Max.

Now streaming on Netflix is the family drama "Concrete Cowboy." Idris Elba plays an urban horse wrangler in this endearing film inspired by a real-life community of riders in Philadelphia. Troubled teenager Cole (played by Caleb McLaughlin) comes to live with his estranged father, who runs the last stables in North Philadelphia, and even keeps a horse in his living room. Some of the coming-of-age material and father-son bonding is corny, but director and co-writer Ricky Staub captures a unique setting and a forgotten aspect of American history, while challenging the typical pop-culture conception of what a cowboy should be. That's "Concrete Cowboy," now streaming on Netflix.