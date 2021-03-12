Animal Foundation celebrating 'Saint Catty's Day' with free cat adoptions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is turning Saint Paddy's Day into Saint Catty's Day.

They're offering free cat adoptions now through Saint Patrick's Day on Wednesday.

The offer is only for adult cats 6 months and older.

They come spayed and neutered, with a microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

The Animal Foundation says if you want to find your own personal gold at the end of the rainbow, find the cat you want on their website here.

Once you've picked one, call ahead and make an appointment.