Teen battling heart disease granted wish of becoming fashion model

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old girl battling congenital heart disease is granted her wish of becoming a fashion model thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Camila and her mother were in for a day of pampering and glamour. She had a spa day at the Red Rock Resort and Spa before she was whisked away in a limo to the studio of famed photographer Jerry Metellus.

There she was surprised with a glam squad and outfits from her favorite store, Forever 21.

"This is very significant for her. It's a dream," her mother said. "It's a dream she's always wanted and she's very happy."

The family also received a dinner at the Sugar Factory inside the Fashion Show Mall.

Camila has had heart disease her whole life and underwent surgery as a baby.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she turned to social media like Instagram and TikTok to stay connected. That's where she found her passion for fashion!