Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | May 4, 2021

Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday shares treats and drinks to help cool down as the weather is warming up in the valley along with some new restaurant openings.

Sheckells shares where to get frozen margarita popsicles, tequila ice cream, Dragon Tiger Noodle restaurant expanding and One Steakhouse opening at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

