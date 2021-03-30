Menu

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | March 30, 2021

Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 30, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

Tuesday's discussion features a new Thai restaurant opening inside Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas'newest hotel-casino, and remembering local chef Bobby Silva who recently passed away unexpectedly.

