LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Sheckells talks about Wally's Wine & Spirits coming to Resorts World Las Vegas; BRERA Osteria now open inside the Venetian Resort; and Yu-Or-Mi sushi bar available for dine-in near downtown.