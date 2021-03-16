Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | March 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday bounces from the Strip to Summerlin when talking about a new greek restaurant called Estiatorio Milos opening at the Venetian Resort, The Lucky Penny restaurant being added at the Red Rock hotel-casino and Maker's Mark Kentucky Bourbon celebrating Women's History Month across the country.

More information can be found atof OffTheStrip.com.