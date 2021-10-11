SuperFood Friends educates children on importance of nutrition, fitness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Grammy award-winning drummer is stepping up to help kids across the valley.

Prescott Ellison is the founder of SuperFood Friends.

The group works on providing healthy meals and sports equipment to underserved communities and schools.

“I think it's time that we start doing something proactively to help kids increase their nutritional literacy and increase nutrition education at school as well as the home so kids can make better well-informed decisions when eating as well as the parents,” Ellison said.

So far, the group has distributed $15 million in equipment to children in need during the pandemic.