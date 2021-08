LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Summerlin couple who lost their daughter to cancer is helping other kids smile.

Scott and Pammy Kramer launched Dancing While Cancering in honor of their late 3-year-old daughter Maddie.

They give kids at Children’s Medical Center a smile pack filled with room decorations and instruments.

The Kramers say it helps people remember that kids are still kids and just like Maddie they deserve to smile.