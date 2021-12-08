'Stuff the Bus' aims to fill an RTC bus with thousands of toys for Las Vegas area kids in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The goal? Fill a bus from top to bottom with toys. Thousands of toys.

The community is invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to Keller Williams Realty Southwest on 6180 Brent Thurman Way to help make it happen.

The annual Stuff the Bus toy drive aims to fill an RTC bus with 3,500 toys on Wednesday through 7 p.m. for kids in need this holiday season. It was organized by Michael Perry, a retired firefighter turned real estate agent.

"I figured I couldn't get a fire engine anymore but I could get my hands on a bus," said Perry. "I got with RTC and got a bus to do these events, and it's a great cause for the kids. There are a lot of kids that are going without the last couple of years."

"I think it's important that we give back to the community," he said.

Stuff the Bus benefits the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, which helps bring Christmas magic to children.

"We'll blitz the neighborhood, and fire departments from all over the valley will be there," said Mason Allen with the nonprofit. "Santa comes out and we surprise the neighborhood, lights and sirens its amazing. Kids come out and we're handing out toys, it's an amazing experience for everybody."

Those who donate will receive a voucher for a free Firehouse Subs sandwich. Those with a donation valued at $50 will be entered into a raffle for gift cards or Vegas Golden Knights tickets.

The Stuff the Bus event goes through 7 pm. Participants can also enjoy milk and cookies with Santa.

