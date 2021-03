LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas cracks the top 10 when it comes to the best cities for spring outdoor activities.

LawnStarter says San Francisco, California, came in first followed by Portland, Oregon, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Naperville, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, ranked last.

The lawn care company compared 200 U.S. cities on several factors including number of public trails, camp sites, and walkability.

