The Aria hotel-casino is getting their own space to host esports and poker tournaments in May.

In partnership with Poker Central and ESP Gaming, the 10,000-square-foot studio features enough space for up to 300 people, including 120 fans and event spectators. The venue will also have multiple sound stages, including a main studio, break desk area and a streaming lounge.

The studio will be used to host events in the Vainglory Premier League, which is the world's number one international mobile esports league. Poker Central, who has partnerships with ESPN and NBC Sports Network, will also use the space to host their PokerGO events.

The first production will take place May 16-18 with a special grand opening edition of "Poker After Dark." The studio will be open to the public on an event-by-event basis.