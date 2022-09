LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada is having it's 11th annual short film showcase planned on October 7.

The Director of CSN's videography and film program, Sean Collett, said that the show is planned to start at 6:30 p.m. at CSN's north Las Vegas campus in the Nicolas J Horn theater.

Collett said that the showcase is meant to honor and celebrate the students work, as CSN students, "come from all walks of life and have diverse and wonderful stories to tell."