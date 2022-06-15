Watch
Star Frank Marino and his partner to have ceremony in new Little Vegas Chapel venue

Posted at 5:49 PM, Jun 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, iconic Las Vegas entertainer, Frank Marino, and his partner, Shannon "Alex" Schechter will have a commitment ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel's new ceremony venue, the Imperial Chapel.

This will be the first LGBTQ ceremony that the City of Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman, will officiate.

The new ceremony venue adds 800 square-feet of space to the existing chapel, and can host up to 24 guests.

This ceremony was said to be a private event and not open to the public.

