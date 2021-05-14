St. Jude Children's Research Hospital fundraiser campaign raises $51K

Throughout the month of March, the Las Vegas community and business leaders joined together in the battle against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by participating in STITCHED presents: Suit Up for St. Jude.

Each of the 17 participants committed to raising $2,500 for the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with incentives for the top fundraisers, including a package from STITCHED, Montblanc, Anne Fontaine and others, with an overall goal of raising $35,000. The campaign officially wrapped up on March 31 and thanks to the effort of these local leaders, $51,000 was raised to support the mission of St. Jude.

The top fundraiser was Shawn Tempesta of KTNV’s Las Vegas Morning Blend, followed by Travis Turner and Kady Casullo.

The community can still make a donation to the campaign through June 30 by clicking here or they can also participate in a shopping event at STITCHED at Tivoli Village on May 15, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Shop at 50% off everything with 100% of STITCHED suits and sport coats sales donated to St. Jude.

For more information, please contact Erica.Thompson@stjude.org or call 702-278-4708.