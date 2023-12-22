Spring Valley High student striving for greatness despite ACL injury is December Academic Athlete of the Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An injury forever changed his life on the court, but it is not stopping this Spring Valley High School senior from wanting a championship win.

"It was a preseason game, we were playing Coronado...I didn't know I tore it. I knew something was wrong. Because I was trying to dunk it and when I came down, my knee kind of gave out. I knew something was wrong, but I didn't find out till 2 weeks later," said Jamison McCall.

The Spring Valley senior guard never takes for granted a day on the basketball court. After tearing his ACL a year ago, McCall has worked tirelessly to get himself ready for this season.

​"I definitely learned a lot about preservice and like the mental battles and struggles of injuring yourself as an athlete. Just working yourself back from injury and being greater," he tells us.

But it is that setback that has given him a new perspective for the game.

"It definitely gave me a lot of appreciation. I value every time I'm able to touch the court now, touch a basketball because they was a time and period where I couldn't do it anymore," McCall continued.

From being recognized as All League Nevada 4A Desert-League honorable mentions to prep hoops 4A All State, McCall hasn't just been recognized as a standout athlete but also an honor roll student.

With just months left as a student, McCall says he hopes to continue to make an impact on and off the court.

"I definitely want to be all state. Win a state championship and hopefully go undefeated."

