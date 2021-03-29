Spring is here but 'Mojave Max Watch' is still on at Springs Preserve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring is in the air but many who live in Las Vegas know it's not officially spring until Mojave Max says so.

Staff at Springs Preserve are keeping a close eye on his burrow for any movement.

When Mojave Max comes out from his winter hibernation, we know we can count on warmer weather in the valley.

There's still time for kids to enter the Mojave Max emergence contest.

You can make your guess as to when you think he will come out.

The closest guess wins a pretty cool prize package.

Last year, the date was April 1.

To enter the contest visit MojaveMax.com.