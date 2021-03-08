Sparkle Car Wash making its Las Vegas debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sparkle Car Wash, the Las Vegas valley’s newest and most eco-friendly self-service car wash, announced today it will be celebrating its grand opening on March 12.

Located at 2930 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Sparkle Car Wash marks the brand’s first location in Nevada.

To commemorate its debut, Sparkle Car Wash is offering free car washes for the first ten days of its opening – an offer valued at $15.

Sparkle Car Wash is the only self-serve car wash in the valley that recycles 100 percent of its water using Aqua Bio – a biological system that filtrates, aerates and sends water through a biological treatment chamber where natural, active bacteria consume chemicals in the water.

Depending on the number of car washes, this innovative process allows Sparkle to conserve 50 percent more water over other valley car washes which can use 10 to 20 thousand gallons of water a day.

Featuring a longer-than-average tunnel to better clean vehicles at 150 feet, the most water conserving self-serve car wash in the valley also uses soft water on all the cars it cleans in addition to biodegradable soap and ceramic wax sealant.

The tunnel is also more accessible to a wide range of vehicles including large dually trucks and low-sitting vehicles as they are loaded onto a conveyer belt rather than a track when moving through the wash.

Sparkle Car Wash offers several car wash services at various price ranges including single car washes as well as membership packages including:

Good – $7 single car wash / $19 membership

Better – $12 single car wash / $25 membership

Best – $15 single car wash / $29 membership

Ultimate – $20 single car wash / $35 membership

Sparkle Car Wash operates every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information visit their website.