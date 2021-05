LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Airlines today launched a fare sale offering fares for new destinations as low as $50 one-way.

The carrier says it's excited to celebrate this new growth with its customers, allowing more fan-favorite destinations.

A new direct flight between Las Vegas and Fresno was announced with a fare as low as $50 one-way nonstop.

Book now through May 13 for continental U.S. travel valid Sept. 7, 2021, through Nov. 5, 2021.