Southwest Airlines announce summer sale for June travel

NEVADA (KTNV) — Southwest Airlines is launching their fare sale starting Tuesday until April 8, 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time, for travel from April 20 through June 30, for continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel.

Summer fares are starting as low as $49 one-way.

With low fares, a growing network, and flexible policies (including no cancellation fees, no change fees, and bags fly free), customers can plan their perfect summer trip.

Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates and 21-day advance purchase requirements apply.

Examples of one-way low fares include:

- As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Charlotte,

- As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs, Calif. and Phoenix,

- As low as $67 one-way nonstop between San Diego and Las Vegas,

- As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and Sarasota/Bradenton, and

- As low as $100 one-way nonstop between Dallas (Love Field) and Savannah/Hilton Head.

For a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions, click here.