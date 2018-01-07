Nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies came together to hire recruits on January 6.

It was all part of Southern Nevada's largest law enforcement career fair held at Town Square.

Local agencies were looking for prospective police officers, corrections officers, and civilian positions.

"A lot of people don't realize how many different agencies they can apply for. It's not just Metro or Henderson," UNLV Police officer Paul Velez explained. "They're all looking at candidates, so it's important to get the word out and to get that awareness out to everybody here in the valley."

If you missed the job fair on Saturday, you can still apply for openings by going to the departments' websites.