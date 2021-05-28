Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy announces winners of poetry contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of National Poetry Month in April, the Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy (SNUMA) held a poetry contest for students, in grades 1-8, across the academy’s three campuses.

Students interested in entering the contest were asked to write about experiences, things that they are wishing to do again, planning to do again, or looking forward to doing again as the state continues to open.

The winning student entries were selected by grade level across the Alexander Library campus, Silver Mesa campus, and Neighborhood Recreation Center (NRC) campus.

Each winner received a gift certificate to BLICK Art Materials.

- Cyrus Spurlock, 1st/2nd grade class at Alexander Library

- Elliotte Campbell, 3rd/4th grade class at Silver Mesa

- Aniyah Burress, 6th/7th grade class at Neighborhood Recreation Center

- Justin Feldmeier, 7th/8th grade class at Neighborhood Recreation Center