Southern Nevada nonprofits encouraged to apply for Cox Charities grant

Cox Charities, the philanthropic arm of Cox Las Vegas, invites nonprofit organizations in the company’s Southern Nevada service area to apply for its annual grants.

Application deadline is May 28 at 5 p.m.

Grants are generally awarded in amounts up to $5,000 and support the philanthropic cornerstones of education, diversity, and/or environment/sustainability.

Cox Charities has awarded more than $2.2 million to local nonprofits since 2007, with grants reviewed and selected by Cox employees. Cox Charities is funded primarily by employee contributions and a variety of fundraisers including an annual golf tournament.

Cox Charities’ fiscal partner is the Nevada Community Foundation.

Visit their website for qualification criteria and submission instructions.