Southern Nevada firefighters surprise local children with toys for Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation surprised kids with toys for Christmas.

The toys were handed out on Friday morning by waking up the neighborhood with their bells and sirens.

Families came out with their kids and were handed a toy to take home.

The vice president of the organization says it’s a great way to bring a smile to kids during the holidays.

"Being able to give a kid a toy brings a whole new meaning to what actually a toy drive is. Being able to see a kid smile and able to enjoy it brings a tremendous amount of joy to everybody whether outside giving the toy or receiving the toy,” said Keith Armington, of the Southern Nevada Firefighters Burn Foundation.

This year marks the burn foundation's 19th year hosting the toy drive.