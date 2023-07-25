Southern Nevada Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz honored to have Barbie inspired by her

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local physician has a special connection to Barbie.

In light of the new "Barbie" film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the iconic brand continues to have an impact throughout the world, including Las Vegas.

A line of Barbies was made in 2021 to honor several frontline workers, including Southern Nevada's doctor, Audrey Sue Cruz.

Cruz says it's all about inspiring future generations.

"The message is so important to get out there, that you can be anything, work hard, anything is possible," she said. "Especially during these days when you're a physician like me. Getting a Barbie doll is something of my wildest dreams. I would never even imagine that this could happen."

Doctor Sue Cruz became the first Filipina-American to have a Barbie doll made in her image. She says it's an honor that means so much to her.

"I know that this is not something that is honored to everyone," she said. "To me, I feel like it's just a huge thing that I am truly honored by."

Her Barbie was displayed at "The Barbie Mattel Exhibit" inside The ARIA at The Shops at Crystals.