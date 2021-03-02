Smith's creating 275 new jobs with new Henderson location

Smith’s Food & Drug will construct a new $24 million Smith’s Marketplace store at the Cadence Village Center in Henderson.

Smith’s Marketplace will anchor the first phase of the 31-acre commercial development Cadence master planned community and paves the way for the development of several junior retail anchors, along with multiple additional commercial pads.

The new 124,000-square-foot multi-department store will be the first Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson and will offer one-stop shopping with more than 200,000 products under one roof including food, apparel, housewares and household decor, hardware, gardening needs and general merchandise.

Features of the new store will include a Murray’s Cheese Shop, Starbucks kiosk, a Pizza Romana Station, freshly made sushi, colorful floral department, exclusive Raider’s and Knights sport apparel, slot machine stations, wine and beer tasting station and drive through pharmacy.

A new Smith’s fuel station will be added adjacent to the store.

The store will feature “Smith’s Grocery Pickup” online grocery ordering service, offering customers 40,000 items from their desktop or mobile device for curbside pick-up. The anticipated completion date is November 2021.

ESI Construction has been named the general contractor. At the time of completion, this will be the second Smith’s Marketplace to be located in Nevada. The new store will create approximately 275 jobs.